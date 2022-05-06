The death of Kevin Samuels has caused plenty of reactions to come pouring in across social media today, and while some are condemning the late image consultant for his more controversial content and opinions, others, such as DL Hughley, think it's sad to see him getting so much hate.

On Friday afternoon, Hughley tweeted, "It's sad that #RKelly would get warmer condolences than #KevinSamuels is getting! RIP #TeamDl."

Angela Weiss/Getty Images

If you're not familiar, Samuels was known for using his online presence to heavily critique people – notably Black women – which is why some have been unphased by word of his passing. "You can't shit on folks then want them to miss you when you're gone," one user responded to Hughley's tweet. "Cosby learned that hard lesson."

Someone in agreeance with the California native wrote, "A lot of people (women to be more particular) were triggered by [Samuels'] truth and his strong stance on his topics, that's why they didn't like him as much."

"Truth? What truth? He found a way to blame women for pretty much everything," someone else argued. "Dismissed women over 35 as being unwanted. Come on. What did he say that was the truth?"

RIP Kevin Samuels.