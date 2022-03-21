We may be in a lull as Kanye West has kept himself off of social media, but his recent back and forth with D.L. Hughley has taken quite a few twists and turns. After the comedy icon told VladTV that he believed West was stalking Kim Kardashian, the billionaire rapper clapped back. This unraveled in real-time as the men went back and forth in front of a global audience, but Theophilus London jumped into the controversy by posting about a run-in he recently had with Hughley.

London uploaded a photo of Hughley and added, "Lmao. I told him to apologize on camera for doing that dumb Vlad interview and his people called security." The post quickly went viral and Hughley returned to offer his take on the encounter.

"WHO??? Who TF is THEODORE HUXTABLE and WHY IS HE VIDEOBOMBING my table while I’m having dinner with friends and family??" Hughley questioned. "These new cats are built WAY DIFFERENT [facepalm emoji] Where do you draw the line on clout chasing?? I would say: taking a video in the bathroom at @noburestaurants while another man has his [eggplant emoji] out!!"

"Security was doing their job keeping the clout chasers away from the guests TRYING to enjoy their dinner," he added. "CONGRATULATIONS[clap emoji] YOU PLAYED YOURSELF!! @j.vega934 WHEN ARE THEY GONNA LEARN TO STOP COMING FOR ME??" This all seems far from over. Check it out below.