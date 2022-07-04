D.L. Hughley says that Donald Trump should be serving time in prison for his role in the infamous riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. The comedian explained his position when asked about the ongoing hearings regarding the incident during an interview with TMZ.

"I think it's clear that the former President of the United States committed treason and sedition, and I believe that the Justice Department, if they don't indict everyone involved in this, including the former President of the United States of America, we need to take the idea of justice in America off the table. It does not exist."



He added: "That man clearly weaponized that mob, clearly sent in fake electors, he did everything. He committed the very fraud that he was telling his supporters was being committed. He did it. He should go to jail."

Hughley added that the fact that "he won't say anything under testimony, under oath, tells you a lot."

The comedian also says that the scandal was way worse than Watergate because people died on January 6th.

The January 6th hearings were originally scheduled to be held throughout the month of June; however, the committee now expects them to continue into July when the House reconvenes the week of July 11. The committee is helmed by Democrat Bennie Thompson and Republican Liz Cheney.

Throughout the hearings, they've called live witnesses to testify under oath, presented video from a number of sources, and more all to investigate the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

[Via]