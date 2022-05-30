D.L. Hughley has responded to Mo'Nique's recent rant directed at the comedian, in which she labeled him a “bitch n***a.” Mo'Nique had taken issue with Hughley headlining the event, claiming that it was determined in her contract that she would be the last one to perform at The Comedy Explosion in Detroit.

“That’s what the motherfucking contract says, Mo’Nique is to be the last motherfucking person on the Goddamn stage. She is the headliner. That’s what I signed the contract for,” Mo’Nique told the audience during her performance in a clip circulating on social media.



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

Hughley commented on the insults in a statement posted to Instagram, Sunday, calling back to all the other back and forths Mo'Nique has had throughout her career.

“All you have to do is check the order of names on the ticket stub from last night and you’ll see who’s confused,” D.L. stated. “Against my better judgment, over the objections of my team and 4 other occasions where I said NO, I decided to take a chance and work with Monique. Oprah was the problem, Tyler Perry was the problem, Charlamagne was the problem, Steve Harvey was the problem, Lee Daniels was the problem, Netflix was the problem… Now it’s MY turn. At some point it can’t be everyone else, IT’S YOU!! Lesson learned. I didn’t have anything personal against Monique… People paid a lot of money to laugh, not here about your contract. Apparently, the role you played in PRECIOUS turned out to be an autobiography. I wonder who’s next…”

Check out Hughley's post, as well as Mo'Nique's rant below.









