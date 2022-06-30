The vicious back and forth between D.L. Hughley and Mo'Nique has subsided in recent days, but for a minute there, things got out of control. What seemed to have been an argument launched by the actress after she wasn't added as a headliner for a comedy show unfolded into Mo'Nique targeting not only Hughley but his family. She spoke about his daughter being sexually assaulted and disparaged his marriage, causing the Oscar-winning actress to become a pariah in the press.

Hughley and his family took to social media to respond, but these days, the comedy legend has opted to focus on the positives in his life and act as if Mo'Nique doesn't even exist.

Hughley is operating with an "out of sight, out of mind" mentality.

"I don't even know who you're talking about," said the comedian when a TMZ cameraperson attempted to rehash Mo'Nique's apology. "Listen, I don't even know who you're talking about. That—you only get so many breaths in your life and I refuse to use one more on somebody like that."

When the paparazzo was just about to follow up with another question, Hughley added, "I haven't heard anything. I don't listen to that."

"I work, my family's intact, I just came from doing—we just came from doing a benefit for the people that were affected by the tragedy in Buffalo," said Hughley. "I get to go home and see my granddaughter. I have no words or breath left for somebody like that." The cameraperson slid in another question and said, "Never work with her again?"

Hughley answered, "I don't even know who it is." Watch his interaction with TMZ below.