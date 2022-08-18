With his Mo'Nique debacle behind him, D.L. Hughley has been staying away from controversy. The world witnessed the unraveling of his working relationship with Mo'Nique as she went after the Kings of Comedy legend over a contract dispute. She attacked his sexual relationship with his wife and later, she mentioned his daughter being sexually abused. Hughley would clap back, making for a public argument that caused their mutual friends to speak up, and after battle lines were drawn, apologies were given.

These days, it looks as if Hughley is facing off with another foe, Bishop Lamor Whitehead. If you're not familiar with who this is, it is the pastor who recently went viral after claiming that he was robbed while in the middle of a sermon.

Whitehead shared a video of himself and in it, it seems that he recently finished an interview with Hughley that went left.

"Wait 'til y'all hear this interview," Whitehead said. "I'm sitting there like, 'Yo, bro. Brotha. Yo, I actually like you. I watch your movies. You know? And he was [screams] like a little girl! [scream] Like a little chihuahua!" He went on to say that Hughley needed the ratings before challenging the comedian to a boxing match.

Hughley reacted by making fun of Whitehead for apparently spitting as he talked in the clip, while also suggesting that the pastor was a scam artist. Whitehead replied by calling Hughley a "punk." Check it all out below.

