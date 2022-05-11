DL Hughley called out Young Thug and Gunna on Twitter for their choice of rap alias after the two artists and 28 other members of YSL were named in a 56-count indictment, earlier this week.

"People seem to forget, the power of life and death is in the tongue!" Hughley wrote in his post. "If you call yourself #Thug and #Gunna what you probably gonna do is go to jail! #TeamDl."



Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

It isn't the first time that Hugley has joked about rappers' names. Back in March, he called out Theophilus London for "videobombing" him, labeling him "Theodore Huxtable."

As for Thug and Gunn, Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis has confirmed that their music careers will factor into the prosecution's case, citing lyrics from several of their songs.

“It’s one of our most precious rights,” she explained. “However, the First Amendment does not protect people from prosecutors using it as evidence if it is such.”

Among the songs that are being used by the prosecution are 2016's "Slime Shit," on which Thug is accused of rapping, “I’m in the VIP and got that pistol on my hip, you prayin that you live I’m prayin that hit, hey, this that slime shit.”

Thug has been charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) and participation in criminal street gang activity, while Gunna has been charged with one count of conspiring to violate RICO.

Check out Hughley's latest tweet below.