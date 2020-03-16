Djimon Hounsou was a guest on Sirius XM's The Clay Cane Show this past week and took the time to comment on his 10-year-old son being called the N-word by another child. Hounsou, well-known his role in Blood Diamond, is set to appear in A Quiet Place Part II, whenever it releases. However, Hounsou admits to having a lot more on his mind than just the delay of his movie.

"I went to big up my son from a soccer game one time and he says to me some other kid called him the N-word. That's how early it starts," explained Hounsou. "He [his son] is wondering, 'Why would you have to call me that word?', I was wondering, 'When do they start to get treated like a second class citizen?'".

When asked how he handled the situation, Djimon was upset, admitting that it's hard to discuss these things with his child because he doesn't live with him. Djimon is currently in court requesting joint custody of Kenzo with his mother.



Ryan Miller/Getty Images (2011)

Given the context, Djimon told his child not to take the hate personally, offering to him that "some people just feel insecure, and feel like they have to call you derogative words".

Remember, Kenzo is only 10 years old. Food for thought.