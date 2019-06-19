Djimon Hounsou stepped back on the scene recently to slam his ex-partner Kimora Lee Simmons, alleging the designer has been keeping his son away from him. The Captain Marvel actor made the claims on Father's Day, citing how it would be nice to be with his son Kenzo if Kimora let him.

"It would have been nice to see my son for father's day," he previously stated, detailing how he doesn't remember the last time he saw Kenzo. "To at least talk to him, right? Like all fathers, right?"

TMZ now reports that such accusations aren't true since sources close to the Baby Phat designer detail how she has an open door policy but Djimon just doesn't make the time to see his son. It seems as though Djimon is the one who doesn't make plans to see Kenzo and Kimora encourages family get-togethers for special celebrations but Djimon doesn't take her up on it.



Djimon assured paparazzi that there was no custody issues surrounding his son with Kimora but by the looks of the back and forth, that may very well be he-said-she-said, the court might have to intervene.