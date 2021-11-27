mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ.Fresh & Nef The Pharaoh Share “The Tonite Show With Nef The Pharaoh”

Hayley Hynes
November 27, 2021 09:40
The Tonite Show With Nef The Pharaoh
DJ Fresh & Nef The Pharaoh

Jinx, Oskie, Rydah J. Klyde, Scando The Darklord, and more appear on the new album.


On Friday, November 26th, DJ.Fresh and Nef The Pharaoh unveiled their new project, The Tonite Show With Nef The Pharaoh. The 13-track release sees appearances from Jinx, Oskie, Rydah J. Klyde, Fmb Dz, Beeda Weeda, J. Stalin, and Scando The Darklord.

Our personal favourite track is “Giggerz,” although “Don’t Think You’re Smart, “Load That Bitch Up,” and “I Make It Make Sense also stand out. In the past, Fresh has teamed up with artists like Curren$y, Rich The Factor, The Grouch, Mickey Vegas, Rick Rocka, and many more for his The Tonite Show series, so the production on his latest drop-off being so clean only makes sense paired with so much experience.


Both artists have already shared new releases this year – Nef delivered SINsational in February, and Fresh handed over Make The Song Cry 14 in March, Late Night Freeway Vibez 4 on the same day, and Chords & Keys in collaboration with Julian Avila back in April.

What songs are you loving on The Tonite Show With Nef The Pharaoh? Leave a comment and let us know.

Tracklist:

1. Load That Bitch Up

2. I Make It Make Sense

3. 4 Pills Heavy (feat. Jinx)

4. Rhymes 4 Sale

5. I Need Cheese (feat. Oskie)

6. Giggerz

7. 50 In The Chop (feat. Rydah J. Klyde)

8. On The Run (feat. Fmb Dz & Beeda Weeda)

9. Ransom (feat. J Stalin)

10. Don’t Think Your Smart

11. Double Dragon (feat. Scando The Darklord)

12. Another Day

13. With My People

