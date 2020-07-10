mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJDS, Tory Lanez & Rema Blend Their Cultures Together On "Simple Things"

Keenan Higgins
July 10, 2020 13:23
Influenced by the Jamaican culture that helped bring their "No Trust/Feel Nice" EP to life this year, DJDS linked with Tory Lanez and Rema for a new afrobeats-inspired banger titled "Simple Things."


Back in April, The Life Of Pablo production duo DJDS dropped a three-track EP titled No Trust/Feel Nice that was produced in Jamaica and inspired by the local chunes. The sound ended up leaving a lasting mark, going on to inspire a new banger alongside Tory Lanez and Rema called "Simple Things."

Promoted as a fusion of cultures from Los Angeles (DJDS), Toronto (Lanez) and Lagos (Rema), "Simple Things" is also a mesh of genres as well with the clever blend of afrobeats and dance-heavy vibes heard on Kanye West's TLoP standout track "Fade." Tory adds the most impressive addition with a patois-laced verse, meanwhile Rema croons effortlessly in his own right to assist the body-rocking instrumental provided by the Dodger Stadium duo.

Listen to "Simple Things" by DJDS, Rema and Tory Lanez below and on all streaming platforms:

Quotable Lyrics:

You give me reason
Lovin' and teasin'
Touchin' and squeezin' when love isn't easy
Everyting hot, like the sun in Ibiza
Fly her off a country, haffi land with a visa, hmm
Body shaped like a figure eight
Put your neck pon' ice, like the gyal with them figure skate
Lotta noise and it's in the way
Just tryna have a next level bezel with the diamonds in the face

