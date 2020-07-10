DJDS, Tory Lanez & Rema Blend Their Cultures Together On "Simple Things"

Back in April, The Life Of Pablo production duo DJDS dropped a three-track EP titled No Trust/Feel Nice that was produced in Jamaica and inspired by the local chunes. The sound ended up leaving a lasting mark, going on to inspire a new banger alongside Tory Lanez and Rema called "Simple Things."



Image: Hutton Supancic/Getty Images for SXSW

Promoted as a fusion of cultures from Los Angeles (DJDS), Toronto (Lanez) and Lagos (Rema), "Simple Things" is also a mesh of genres as well with the clever blend of afrobeats and dance-heavy vibes heard on Kanye West's TLoP standout track "Fade." Tory adds the most impressive addition with a patois-laced verse, meanwhile Rema croons effortlessly in his own right to assist the body-rocking instrumental provided by the Dodger Stadium duo.

Listen to "Simple Things" by DJDS, Rema and Tory Lanez below and on all streaming platforms:

Quotable Lyrics:

You give me reason

Lovin' and teasin'

Touchin' and squeezin' when love isn't easy

Everyting hot, like the sun in Ibiza

Fly her off a country, haffi land with a visa, hmm

Body shaped like a figure eight

Put your neck pon' ice, like the gyal with them figure skate

Lotta noise and it's in the way

Just tryna have a next level bezel with the diamonds in the face