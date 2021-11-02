Hip-hop's widespread and decades-long history has its upsides and downsides. The toughest part of being a fan of the genre is seeing your beloved artists and figures move on from this life.

Over the Halloween weekend, we lost DJ Stud Doogie, member of the 1990s influential rap group Brand Nubian. One of the group's emcees Lord Jamar took to Instagram to make the official announcement of his death writing: "It is with great sadness that I announce, our Brand Nubian Brother, Stud Doogie, has transitioned. He had a long bout with diabetes & fought like a soldier…we thank you for your service. R.I.P. Stud Doogie."

In the photo, Stud Doogie is seen with the late iconic actor Michael K. Williams, who passed earlier this year in September.

Brand Nubian's rise to fame was bolstered by the success of their 1990 debut album One For All. When lead emcee Grand Puba left Brand Nubian in 1992, DJ Stud Doogie would embark on his solo career with him. Stud Doogie aided both Grand Puba and Brand Nubian in fruitful careers.

Many others involved in the 1990s hip-hop scene mourned Stud Doogie's loss, including producer Pete Rock, who was instrumental in cultivating the jazz influenced sound of that era of rap. As he posted a photo of Stud Doogie to Instagram he wrote: "He was fighting to live,alotta ups n downs. Imma miss you king. Nuff sessions in the basement king wow. Stud Doogie 4ever. Death of my people is outta control. R.I.P. My dude smh."

Famed producer and friend 9th Wonder also chimed in, tweeting that he had just been with Stud Doogie the week prior: "Rest In Power Stud Doogie. Man…….I just saw him last week…."

It is clear DJ Stud Doogie left a major impact on the lives of his peers.

