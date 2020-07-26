mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Spinall & Kranium Team Up For "Everytime"

Aron A.
July 26, 2020 11:42
DJ Spinall & Kranium prove their chemistry is unmatched on their latest collaboration.


DJ Spinall and Kranium have formed a great relationship over the years but their latest offering, "Everytime" showcases exactly what they're capable of executing on wax. Bringing together the worlds of dancehall and afrobeats, they fuse together their style for a gleaming collaboration meant to soundtrack summer nights.

"I have to listen to everything," DJ Spinall said in a statement about his latest collaboration with Kranium. "Music is universal; you can create whatever you can create. My inspiration comes from everything, and of course, Kranium is one of the artists I respect, and it's been a great pleasure working with him. Now we got a single together, which we hope that it captures your heart every time."

Check out DJ Spinall's "Everytime" ft. Kranium below.

Quotable Lyrics
Summer link up then we drink up
And make love all night, yeah
She does it right when the thing is on the top
She afi push it up and me pushing back

HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
