DJ Snake's "Carte Blanche" Features Cardi B, Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage & More

French beatmaker DJ Snake is well-known around the world for his bass-rattling mixes, enlisting some of the top industry talents to craft some dance bangers. While he doesn't necessarily fall under the hip-hop umbrella, he's worked with his fair share of rappers, striving on songs with Cardi B, Lil Jon, and others. If you're not a fan of electronic music, don't bother listening to this album because Carte Blanche is filled with festival smashes that will have people jumping up and down on general admission floors for months. Snake's latest project is filled with summer smashes, including high-profile features from Majid Jordan, Bryson Tiller, Offset, and many more.

Out now on all streaming services, Carte Blanche is a blend of several genres. If you're solely interested in getting ahead of the curve on which songs might pick up steam on the radio, check out "Recognize," "Smile," and "Loco Contigo."

What's your favourite track on DJ Snake's new album?

Tracklist:

1. Butterfly Effect

2. Quiet Storm (feat. Zomboy)

3. When The Lights Go Down

4. Recognize (feat. Majid Jordan)

5. No More (feat. ZHU)

6. Made in France (feat. Tchami, Malaa & Mercer)

7. Enzo (with Sheck Wes) [feat. Offset, 21 Savage & Gucci Mane]

8. Smile (feat. Bryson Tiller)

9. Try Me (feat. Plastic Toy)

10. Loco Contigo (feat. J Balvin & Tyga)

11. Taki Taki (feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B)

12. Fuego (with Sean Paul & Anitta) [feat. Tainy]

13. Magenta Riddim

14. Frequency 75

15. SouthSide

16. No Option (feat. Burna Boy)

17. Paris (feat. GASHI)