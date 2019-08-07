It seems as though Rihanna doesn't get everything she wants. The Paris bred musician DJ Snake dropped off his album Carte Blanche last month with stellar features from Cardi B, Bryson Tiller, 21 Savage, Majid Jordan and lots more. Before the tape came to life, none other than Rihanna had her ear on a beat for the Burna Boy featured track "No Option."



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After months of consideration (understandably), DJ Snake decided to follow his gut and keep the track for his own project. "She wanted this record for a year and we ended up using it," DJ Snake told Zane Lowe. "You know because I fell in love with this record and I don't know. I don't want to say like the wrong things so all the Rihanna fans is going to kill me, but you know I just felt like there was no options. Like I had to put this record on my album."

Snake further explained how he turned down major artists to collaborate with on his tape because it just didn't feel right. "This is legacy man. I just gotta follow my heart. That's it," he added. "And I could have had bigger names on the album, like way bigger names. But you know the records were not right [...] I'm not chasing the biggest name drops, billing, and stuff."

Peep the full chat below.