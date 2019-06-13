DJ Snake, J Balvin & Tyga Take A Colourful Ride Through The Desert In "Loco Contigo" Video

Stream the official video for "Loco Contigo."

DJ Snake is here with another one now that his latest single has arrived with the likes of J Balvin and Tyga. The song was dropped on streaming platforms just moments ago and now the official music video gives us more to appreciate. The three-minute visual sees DJ Snake and J Balvin coasting through the desert in a pink ride before colourful objects and creatures pop up everywhere.

Tyga makes his intro around the one-minute mark, tying the whole visual together perfectly.

DJ Snake has made quite a name for himself in the industry and if it wasn't for Diplo, the Paris bred producer may have never gotten the recognition he deserves. “Nothing really worked out for me before that,” he previously told Billboard when discussing his 2013 song “Bird Machine."

“I was trying to send [the song] to all the big dudes…and the only dude that emailed me back was Diplo. I think he said something like, ‘Wow, that's a game changer. I want this for Mad Decent.’”

Stream the new video and let us know what you think.