DJ Snake Enlists Ozuna, Nicky Jam & More For "Loco Contigo" Remix

DJ Snake has proven time and time again to be a certified hitmaker. He's taken over the clubs across the world, using EDM as his vehicle to dabble with other sounds and genres. Whether he's tapped in with rappers like Gucci Mane and 21 Savage or joining forces with Selena Gomez and Cardi B, he knows how to bring together the right artists to create a smash record.

"Loco Contigo" ft. Tyga and J Balvin dropped in the summer and served as an anthem for the summer. Now, DJ Snake has served a brand new remix for your New Year's Eve festivities. Including a slew of Latin stars such as Ozuna, Nicky Jam, J Balvin, Darell, Sech, and Natti Natasha, DJ Snake takes the track to another level.