mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Shadow Shares "Rosie," Previews Album Featuring Run The Jewels, Nas, & More

Milca P.
September 22, 2019 05:02
58 Views
01
0
CoverCover

Rosie
DJ Shadow

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

New music from Mass Appeal.


Mass Appeal Records is back at again as DJ Shadow is getting ready to unleash his first album in three years.

The producer has revealed that his Our Pathetic Age double album is set to touch down on November 15th. The effort will be split between an instrumental part while the other part will feature vocals from the likes of Run The JewelsNasDave East, Samuel T. Herring, Paul Banks, Wiki, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon among other collaborators.

"More than anything, I try to get a sense of the mood of society as a whole," Shadow began in a press release. The subtle signals that humans send each other, the way people behave, their frustrations and ebbs and flows. In my part of the world, people are scared. There’s rampant homelessness, and a real fear of falling into generational poverty. People are addicted to, and addled by distraction; they’re angry and confused, and disaffected by their own governmental institutions,” Shadow said in a statement. “There’s songs that are inspired by this energy and seek to harness it, to make sense of it. In some cases, there’s attempts to salve the wound; in others, the songs merely observe but don’t offer solutions.  Despite the title, it’s a hopeful, vibrant album…there is always light in darkness. I want it to reflect the times we live in, a signpost in the ground to mark the era…Our Pathetic Age.”

Until that arrives, get into "Rosie," plucked from the instrumental side, below.

DJ Shadow
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  1
  0
  58
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
DJ Shadow new music Run The Jewels mass appeal Nas
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DJ Shadow Shares "Rosie," Previews Album Featuring Run The Jewels, Nas, & More
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject