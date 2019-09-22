DJ Shadow Shares "Rosie," Previews Album Featuring Run The Jewels, Nas, & More

Mass Appeal Records is back at again as DJ Shadow is getting ready to unleash his first album in three years.

The producer has revealed that his Our Pathetic Age double album is set to touch down on November 15th. The effort will be split between an instrumental part while the other part will feature vocals from the likes of Run The Jewels, Nas, Dave East, Samuel T. Herring, Paul Banks, Wiki, Inspectah Deck, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon among other collaborators.

"More than anything, I try to get a sense of the mood of society as a whole," Shadow began in a press release. The subtle signals that humans send each other, the way people behave, their frustrations and ebbs and flows. In my part of the world, people are scared. There’s rampant homelessness, and a real fear of falling into generational poverty. People are addicted to, and addled by distraction; they’re angry and confused, and disaffected by their own governmental institutions,” Shadow said in a statement. “There’s songs that are inspired by this energy and seek to harness it, to make sense of it. In some cases, there’s attempts to salve the wound; in others, the songs merely observe but don’t offer solutions. Despite the title, it’s a hopeful, vibrant album…there is always light in darkness. I want it to reflect the times we live in, a signpost in the ground to mark the era…Our Pathetic Age.”

Until that arrives, get into "Rosie," plucked from the instrumental side, below.