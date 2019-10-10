mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Shadow Shares New Single "Urgent, Important, Please Read" Off Of His Upcoming Album

Aron A.
October 09, 2019 21:00
1 View
00
0
CoverCover

Urgent, Important, Please Read
DJ Shadow Feat. Tef Poe, Rockwell Knuckles & Daemon

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Your paranoia is validated on DJ Shadow's new song.


DJ Shadow is revving up for the release of his forthcoming album, Our Pathetic Age. As the campaign continues, the producer enlists a trifecta to help echo the paranoia in his dystopic new single, "Urgent, Important, Please Read." The song features Tef Poe and Rockwell Knuckles from St. Louis, and Daemon, as they urge for the fight against the current technological takeover.

Our Pathetic Age serves as a double-disc album with a whole lot of guests. The project, which will be released through Mass Appeal, will include Nas and Pharoah Monch, who appear on the same song, as well as Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Inspectah Deck. Dave East is also on the project as well as Stro, Wiki, Run The Jewels, and more. 

DJ Shadow's new album drops on November 15th.

Quotable Lyrics
If this the end game directed by John Singleton
We been the best since the best was a fuckin' concept
Will Smith was Aladdin and the last man alive
So fuck it, the last ones left is us

DJ Shadow
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  1
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
DJ Shadow Tef Poe Rockwell Knuckles Daemon
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DJ Shadow Shares New Single "Urgent, Important, Please Read" Off Of His Upcoming Album
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject