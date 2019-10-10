DJ Shadow Shares New Single "Urgent, Important, Please Read" Off Of His Upcoming Album

DJ Shadow is revving up for the release of his forthcoming album, Our Pathetic Age. As the campaign continues, the producer enlists a trifecta to help echo the paranoia in his dystopic new single, "Urgent, Important, Please Read." The song features Tef Poe and Rockwell Knuckles from St. Louis, and Daemon, as they urge for the fight against the current technological takeover.

Our Pathetic Age serves as a double-disc album with a whole lot of guests. The project, which will be released through Mass Appeal, will include Nas and Pharoah Monch, who appear on the same song, as well as Wu-Tang Clan's Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, and Inspectah Deck. Dave East is also on the project as well as Stro, Wiki, Run The Jewels, and more.

DJ Shadow's new album drops on November 15th.

Quotable Lyrics

If this the end game directed by John Singleton

We been the best since the best was a fuckin' concept

Will Smith was Aladdin and the last man alive

So fuck it, the last ones left is us