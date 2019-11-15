DJ Shadow Drops Off "Our Pathetic Age" Ft. Nas, Pusha T & More

It's been three years since the release of DJ Shadow's last project. Much has happened in the world from Trump being elected into office to the technological advancements. Now, he returns with the same type of political motivation on his latest project, Our Pathetic Age. It's a double-disc affair with one side dedicated to solely instrumentals and another one filled with a long-list of guests. Nas, Dave East, De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, along with other members of the Wu-Tang Clan appear on the tracklist. Released on Mass Appeal, it also includes features from Run The Jewels and Stro.

"People are addicted to, and addled by distraction; they’re angry and confused, and disaffected by their own governmental institutions," he said about the project. "The songs merely observe but don’t offer solutions. Despite the title, it’s a hopeful, vibrant album…there is always light in darkness. I want it to reflect the times we live in, a signpost in the ground to mark the era…Our Pathetic Age."