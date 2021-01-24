Filmmaker Isaac Yowman's upcoming DJ Screw documentary, Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape, has released a new trailer giving the most detailed look at the film yet.

The film will feature interviews with a massive cast of collaborators, friends, and artists influenced by Screw. Lil’ Keke, Rick Ross, Bun B, Megan Thee Stallion, Lizzo, Solange, Travis Scott, and more are included.

As shown in the trailer, the film will also touch on Screw’s friendship with the late George Floyd, whose death galvanized protesters to take to the streets across the world in 2020.

"The idea of telling the story of DJ Screw is just as important today as it was during the time of his passing in 2000. A tale of overcoming the odds, racial injustice and inspiration to many," Yowman told Billboard. "This film will show the power of a man that prevailed over the adversities that blanketed his community and used his experiences to create a legacy that lives on today. Screw’s impact on southern culture is no secret, but his influence on music globally is a story untold."

Screw, a legend in the Houston music scene, died at the age of 29-years-old in November 2000.

Chopped and Screwed: the Final Mixtape is expected to release in late 2021.

