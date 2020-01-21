There's been an influx of biopics surrounding some of the most influential rappers that have been made in recent times. We've seen movies based on the lives of 2Pac, Biggie, NWA, as well as Eminem, 50 Cent and more. Those might be the biggest rappers who've come into the game but there are many others who've helped shape the culture and the genre to what it is now and perhaps in the 2020s, we'll see more of their stories being told on a bigger platform.

DJ Screw, the pioneer of chopped-and-screwed, is the focal point of an upcoming biopic series titled, All Screwed Up. Directed by Isaac "Chill" Yowman, All Screwed Up is based on the life of DJ Screw and the Screwed Up Click label, showcasing the trials and tribulations he faced on his way up in the game.

The film stars Rosha Washington as DJ Screw and the cast also includes Paigion Walker, Kyle Mosely, Marqus Clae, Phill Wade, Dean Will, Omete Anassi, Diamond Lyons, LaShae Boone, and Rodrick Randall. Sidney Walker, Miriam Heads, Michelle Williams, Lil' Keke & Derrick Dixon serve as the film's producers.

At this point, very little details surrounding the project have emerged including a release date or the network that plans on carrying the series. Hopefully, it lands a date soon. We're excited to see the series in its entirety.