DJ Scratch says that Big Daddy Kane asked him to DJ for him during Kane's Verzuz battle with KRS-One, Sunday night.

“The GOD called me & said ‘I want you to DJ for me for @verzuztv,'” Scratch wrote in a post on Instagram, Saturday. “SAY LESS *Grabs Jason Mask * @officialbigdaddykane @therealswizzz @timbaland @triller.”

The three-time Grammy-nominated DJ has produced albums for Method Man, Redman, Busta Rhymes, DMX, and more throughout his tenured career.



Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Kane's Verzuz appearance has been rumored for several months, with the legendary rapper revealing back in June that he wanted to battle KRS-One.

“If we can get it to happen with me and KRS-One, I would rather it be like a battle format,” Kane told HipHopDX at the time. “If it’s going to be me and Rakim, then we might as well just do it with the music. You know what I mean? I don’t really see him as a battle rapper.

He added: “I think it would be better to just do it with just the music, if it’s going to be me and him. But KRS is a battle rapper, so it’s going to be me and him. I think we should do the music for the fans but also do a few rounds of battle rap.”

