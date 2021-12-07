Ruff Sqwad’s DJ Scholar has passed away due to unknown causes, Complex UK reports. The Bow-born artist joined the crew in 2004, and was one of the originals that helped propel “the nascent grime sound into the future, influencing generations to come.” Some of their most popular work includes Guns N Roses Volumes 1 and 2, although Scholar also created a long-running Pyro Radio show adored by many members of the grime scene.

Jedah, a grime DJ and Balamii resident confirmed the tragic news with a tweet this afternoon. “I feel sick to the stomach. To find out my boy Scholar has passed away has destroyed me. Even recently I was speaking to him on the phone near enough every night till the late hours. I know he was fighting his demons and I did my best to keep him positive and not lose focus.”

Scholar’s family has not yet released a statement regarding their loss, but Jedah’s announcement has been the catalyst for more and more friends and fans to come forward, speaking on the impact the late creative had on them. “I used to run home from school to listen to ruff squad sets on deja vu. Them man are all legends to me. Rip DJ Scholar,” South London’s Youngs Teflon wrote.

According to Mix Mag, Ruff Sqwad was formed at a school in East London. At the time, they produced music on cheap home computers but because of their hard work and dedication to their craft, they continued to grow and got to a point where they landed daytime radio slots on Deja Vu and Rinse FM.

Read more of the tributes to DJ Scholar below. RIP.

