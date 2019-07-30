DJ Scheme Unleashes Ski Mask The Slump Fire On "Preseason"

Ski Mask The Slump God has been relatively quiet since the release of last year's Stokeley. Today, however, he has been summoned by the likes of DJ Scheme, who harnassed his power across the entirety of his Preseason EP. The project, which consists of three songs energetic bangers, also features contributions from Lil Yachty and Danny Towers. Off the bat, Ski sets things off with a dose of his signature energy, a reminder of what he's capable of beyond the constraints of an album; should you be looking for something fun and high-octane, Scheme's Preschool should scratch that itch.

The second track finds Lil Yachty revisiting his earlier sound, which is to say, a return to form. When he does choose to spit, Boat has a unique swagger about him that few in his age range can match; it's simply a matter of finding that energy on a more recurring basis. For the most part, however, the project is a showcase for Ski Mask, and should prove a welcome surprise for his day one loyalists.