DJ Scheme Shares Juice WRLD & Carlton Collab "Buck 50"

Last month, fans were expecting to hear DJ Scheme's Juice WRLD collaboration on the producer's compilation project Family. However, Scheme would announce that "Buck 50" wouldn't make the project because it was "out of his control," but on Friday (January 22), it has arrived. The track also features Carlton but it's unclear when it was originally recorded.

DJ Scheme has other Juice WRLD tracks in his vault as he recently confirmed with us in an exclusive interview that Juice also worked on a song with XXXTentacion. He recalled speaking with Juice about the "awesome" song that no one had heard at the time. "He was like, 'Yeah we did this a while ago, I just haven’t played it for anyone, and yeah listen to it, you’re the only person I want to hear it.' So, I f*cking listened to it; it was dope."

While we await the release of that Juice WRLD track, stream "Buck 50" and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics

Hatin' on me, but they wanna be just likÐµ me, I know

Jealousy is one of thÐµ ugliest things to show, oh

Poppin' A-215s, the only thing that numbs

Yeah, yeah, hit the plug, now I'm tryna get her some

These drugs got me stuck inside a prison