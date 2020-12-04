DJ Scheme Shares "Family" Ft. Lil Yachty, Cordae, Skrillex, Ty Dolla $ign, & More

As the days and hours have counted down toward the release of his first album, DJ Scheme hasn't been able to contain his excitement. If you've been following the Florida artist, then you haven't been able to miss his ongoing updates about his debut album, Family. It's something that is more than a labor of love for Scheme, but is a project that brings together some of his closest and dearest friends in the industry.

The hype around Family's release intensified after Scheme shared "Soda" weeks ago featuring Ski Mask The Slump God, Cordae, and Take A Daytrip. The song quickly became a favorite among fans, and it's one of many standouts on his release. Other features on Family include Skrillex, Zacari, Joey Bada$$, ZillaKami, Danny Towers, Lil Yachty, Lil Mosey, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Gnar, Shakewll, iann dior, TheHxliday, Tes X, Jackboy, Robb Bank$, Lil Keed, Cris Dinero, and G.Wakai.

Stream Family and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Homesick ft. Skrillex & Zacari

2. Trust Nobody (2 My Brothers) ft. Joey Bada$$

3. Thor's Hammer Worthy ft. Ski Mask The Slump God & ZillaKami

4. E-ER ft. Ski Mask The Slump God, Danny Towers & Lil Yachty

5. Bussin' Out ft. Lil Mosey & Ty Dolla $ign

6. Soda ft. Take A Daytrip, Cordae, Ski Mask The Slump God

7. Splurgin ft. Lil Gnar & Shakewell

8. Baby ft. iann dior

9. Falling 4 U ft. TheHxliday

10. It's Alright ft. Tes X

11. Blue Bills ft. $NOT & Fenix Flexin'

12. How You Feel (Freestyle) ft. Lil Yachty, Danny Towers, Ski Mask The Slump God

13. Zebra ft. Jackboy & Danny Towers

14. 3 Sum ft. Robb Bank$

15. Top of the Mountain ft. Lil Keed

16. Feel It ft. Cris Dinero & G.Wakai

17. Piece of My Heart