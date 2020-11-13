mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Scheme Links With Cordae, Ski Mask The Slump God, & Take A Daytrip On "Soda"

Erika Marie
November 13, 2020 01:41
222 Views
51
1
YouTubeYouTube
YouTube

Soda
DJ Scheme Feat. Ski Mask the Slump God, Take A Daytrip & Cordae

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
54% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
3 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
2 MAKE IT STOP

The track is the first single from Scheme's debut project "Family."


Soon, DJ Scheme will share his debut album, and to kick things off, he decided to deliver a fire single featuring three artists that he calls his "brothers." Florida-raised DJ Scheme was once only well-known in his local scene, but after working with a bevvy of rising artists like Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion, he began to cultivate a local following while also amassing respect from his fellow artists. 

Scheme recently shared that his debut project Family is on its way, and on Friday (November 13), the producer dropped the album's first single "Soda" featuring Ski Mask The Slump God, Cordae, and Take A Daytrip. The track is sure to become a fan favorite as Scheme prepares for what we can only expect will be an epic Family rollout. Stream "Soda" and let us know what lyrics stand out.

Quotable Lyrics

All these other n*ggas straight big cap, uh, uh, uh
Lambo truck straight pitch black
Shoppin' at Saks on Fifth Ave, uh, uh, uh
My unborn daughter got a rich dad
First car gon' be a Hellcat, uh, uh, uh

DJ Scheme
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  5  1
  1
  222
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
DJ Scheme Ski Mask the Slump God Take A Daytrip Cordae family
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DJ Scheme Links With Cordae, Ski Mask The Slump God, & Take A Daytrip On "Soda"
51
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject