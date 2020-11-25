One of the notable omissions from this year's GRAMMY Awards nomination ceremony was Juice WRLD, whose posthumous album Legends Never Die was not nominated despite a strong sales performance.

Much like a number of artists have already vocalized, DJ Scheme, one of Juice WRLD's close friends, is calling out the Recording Academy for seemingly snubbing the late recording artist. He also went back to last year's ceremony, bashing them for failing to recognize XXXTentacion during the "In Memoriam" segment.



Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

"Honestly, I'm just gonna say this before I take a shower real quick. Fuck the GRAMMYs, suck my dick," said DJ Scheme in an Instagram video. "You ain't paid no respect to my brother [XXXTentacion] when he passed away, he was arguably one of the biggest artists of our generation. And now this year, you shit on Juice [WRLD]. Fuck you. Suck my dick. Everybody on the board, fuck you."

The explicit message was accompanied by a caption, which was just as strongly-worded.

"You shit on Jahseh didn’t even respect him enough as an artist Or as a human to say RIP. Then u shit on juice which literally makes no sense it’s one of the biggest albums of the year," said Scheme. "ABSOLUTE DOG SHIT ACADEMY."

DJ Scheme is currently working on the release of his new album FAMILY, which is out on December 4 and features Juice WRLD.

Do you think Juice WRLD was snubbed? Rest in peace to Juice and X.