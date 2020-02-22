DJ Rosegold & Chillaa Are A Fitting Rapper/Producer Duo On "Hop Out"

After enjoying what looked like a successful run as the official DJ for a handful of NBA All-Star Weekend events in Chicago last week, Toronto's own DJ Rosegold is making sure 2020 continues to be a memorable one by dropping a new single titled "Hop Out" off her upcoming album.

Featuring a rap by her brother Chillaa, who showed off that the song is already getting played on Toronto radio (seen above), "Hop Out" is a hard-hitting banger that is probably best listened to with a hefty pair of over-ear headphones. Rosegold's thumping production compliments Chillaa's flow in a way that we've seen many other rapper/producer duos accomplish in the hip-hop subgenres of drill and trap alike, and the result is pretty impressive overall. Let's hope the rest of the project knocks just as hard as this bass-heavy offering from the musically-inclined sibling pairing.

Listen to "Hop Out" by DJ Rosegold featuring Chillaa below:

Quotable Lyrics:

Chillaa in France with Neymar

I got your girl on my radar

She said that I'm such a player - she said that I'm such a player

I just spent your rent

On some Carti lens

I don't need new friends

Hop out of the Benz