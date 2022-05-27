This is a developing story that broke on Twitter, but it was reported that DJ Quik's son, David Blake Jr., was allegedly arrested in connection to a homicide. A reported press release stated that it was days ago on May 27 when the Downey Police Department received information about a "fight in progress," and while they were on their way to the location, another call came in regarding shots fired. When officers finally arrived on the scene, they were confronted with a wounded man.

Julio Cardoza, 33, was reportedly found shot in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Following an investigation, Downey detectives reportedly named David Blake Jr. as the suspect responsible, and yesterday (May 26) they arrested him in the early morning hours in Porter Ranch, Calif. "The incident appears to be isolated and there is no threat to the public."

Authorities have asked the public for help in obtaining more information about this case. Meanwhile, neither Quik nor Blake Jr. acknowledged this press release first shared by journalist Jasmyne Cannick. She also included that Blake Jr. has been working intimately alongside Compton council member Isaac Galvan as his liaison.

NBC Los Angeles reported that Blake Jr. is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.

