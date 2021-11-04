In the two-and-a-half decades since Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. were murdered (just months apart), there have been numerous investigations aimed at finding their killers, and just as many allegations, but no convictions have been made.

However, that hasn't stopped any speculation.

Last week, Keefe D, the uncle of Shakur's alleged killer, sat down with The Art of Dialogue, and lobbed some heavy allegations at the legendary DJ Quik.

Keefe D, a well-known member of Los Angeles' Southside Crips, claimed that on the night of the famed Vibe magazine party that Biggie attended before he was killed in a drive-by shooting, he saw DJ Quik and 92.3's Theo at the party. Claiming that Quik was "with them Blood dudes," Keefe said he believes Quik and Theo set up the Notorious B.I.G. (He also added that he thinks Biggie would still be alive if Puff Daddy hadn't called off the Southside Crips from running security for the Ready To Die rapper.)

Upon catching wind of Keefe D's claims, DJ Quik had something to say.

Hopping in the comment section of a HipHopDX Instagram post relaying Keefe's comments, DJ Quik dropped one line — "I'm feeling real Litigious right now."

David Becker/Getty Images

In accusing DJ Quik of setting up the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., it's possible that Keefe D committed slander, a crime punishable by law. If Quik chooses to pursue a lawsuit, and it is found that he had no involvement with Biggie's killing, it's possible that Keefe D could face a handful of penalties. Whether Quik does pursue a lawsuit, or is just using it as a threat on Instagram, it's clear that he heard what Keefe D told The Art Of Dialogue, and that he has a problem with it.

What do you think of DJ Quik's threat of litigation? Check out his reply to Keefe D here & drop your thoughts in the comments.

[via]