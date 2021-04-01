With the number of shootings that happen every single day in the United States, it's probably best to stay away from any sort of shooting pranks on April Fool's Day. DJ Quik must not have gotten the memo because, while he was on his way back home from the studio, the producer decided to give his fans the scare of a lifetime, revealing that he had gotten shot twice.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"I'm on my way to the hospital," said DJ Quik on Instagram Stories. "Someone just shot into my car 7-10 times on the freeway. I got hit twice. Pray for me."



Instagram

Given the fact that, just recently, rapper Mo3 was killed in a shooting very similar to this, people were worried that DJ Quik's life was in danger. CyHi The Prynce was also nearly killed after someone tried to run him off the road and fired shots into his vehicle. Three hours after posting that he had been shot twice, DJ Quik revealed that he was joking the entire time...

"Oh Yeah... APRIL FOOL," he wrote with a winky face. We're cool with fake news about a Jay-Z album or swapping out sugar with salt, but this sort of prank is just so unnecessary, especially with the current social climate in the country.



Instagram

Do you think DJ Quik should have thought before posting this?