DJ Premier Shares "Hip Hop 50 Volume 1" Ft. Lil Wayne, Nas, Slick Rick, Remy Ma & More

As Hip Hop continues to climb to heights that no one could have ever imagined, it's unbelievable that we're fast approaching the 50th anniversary of the genre. We're all aware of Rap's inception out of the Bronx before developing into one of the most influential genres in music history. DJ Premier has partnered with Nas's Mass Appeal for their Hip Hop 50 music program, and to help celebrate the culture, the legendary DJ has curated the first of an ongoing series that highlights Hip Hop.

Today (July 14), we received the DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 EP and while it may not be a lengthy project, it certainly packs a heavy punch.

“It’s an honor to kick off this iconic Hip Hop 50 music program. Hip Hop continues to inspire fans across the globe and it’s incredible to think of what the next 50 years will bring," Premier shared in a press release.

Features include Joey Bada$$, Remy Ma, Rapsody, Nas, Run The Jewels, Lil Wayne, and Slick Rick. Stream DJ Premier: Hip Hop 50 Volume 1 and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Lettin’ Off Steam Feat Joey Bada$$

2. Remy Rap Feat Remy Ma & Rapsody

3. Beat Breaks Feat Nas

4. Terrible 2’s Feat Run The Jewels

5. The Root Of All Feat Lil Wayne & Slick Rick