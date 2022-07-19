Although Kendrick Lamar has delivered an album that fans are still feasting on, this revelation from DJ Premier has everyone already anticipating new heat from K.Dot. Last week, the legendary DJ shared Hip Hop 50 Volume 1, a partnership with Nas's Mass Appeal to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the genre. The project hosts features from Nas, Remy Ma, Slick Rick, Lil Wayne, Rapsody, and Joey Bada$$, and it is just the first in a series that breathes new life into Hip Hop's current culture.

Meanwhile, DJ Premier has been promoting the effort, and recently, he sat down with Ebro in the Morning to chat about the record as well as his other works. It was then that Premier revealed he has something cooking with Lamar.



“Kendrick had come to see me, we had sat together to work on some stuff," said Premier. "t didn’t materialize, but just the fact that he even showed up and came in the room." He added that as musicians they were in sync in the studio. "We had a great time, just hanging. I made like, ten joints for him, and he took them all."

"Even when I’m like, ‘Which one you want me to give?’ He’s like, ‘All of ’em in order from the way you played ’em.”

In related DJ Premier news, during his recent visit to The Breakfast Club, he shared that he had a collaboration with 50 Cent locked and loaded but it didn't get released because of Dr. Dre. Check out his interview with Ebro in the Morning below.

