DJ Premier says that the first single for a Terror Squad compilation scheduled for release in the 2000s was going to be a collaboration with 50 Cent, but Dr. Dre stepped in after the New York rapper signed with him and Eminem. Premier recalled how the incident went down during a recent appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club.

“[Fat Joe] signed me to Terror Squad, and we were supposed to do a project like a compilation album the way Khaled does his, and the first single I was going to drop was a 50 Cent record,” Premier said on the show. “This was when everybody wasn’t really messing with 50 to the fullest because he was having too much drama after doing ‘How To Rob,’ and me and Fif hit it off right away and clicked when I got on the phone with him.”



He continued: “He said he would do the record, and right when it’s about time to do the record, we get a call that Fif can’t do it. I’m like, ‘Why not?’ and they like he’s about to sign to Eminem and Dr. Dre, and I’m like, ‘Noooo,’ because we already committed to us and I talked to Dre and Dre was like ‘Preem, I love you, but he’s not doing any more recording until he does his debut album.'”

The debut eventually came with Get Rich Or Die Tryin’, 50's classic album that was released in 2003. Premier and 50 were able to finally collaborate years later in the form of 2011’s “Shut Ur Bloodclot Mouth."

The legendary producer's appearance on The Breakfast Club comes after the release of his latest album, DJ Premier’s Hip Hop 50 Volume 1, which dropped on July 15. The project features Nas, Lil Wayne, Joey Bada$$, Run The Jewels, Slick Rick, Remy Ma, and Rapsody.

Check out Premier's comments on The Breakfast Club below.





