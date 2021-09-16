Hip-hop breathed a sigh of relief upon learning that Brad Jordan -- known to many rap fans as Scarface -- underwent a successful kidney transplant. The procedure was necessary after his health underwent a decline following a COVID-19 diagnosis, pneumonia in his lungs, and kidney failure.

On Tuesday, Scarface received a new kidney from his son Christopher Jordan, who bravely stepped up to help his father in a time of need. Ahead of the procedure, he reflected on their journey together, sharing an inspiring message on his IG page. "The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy!! Tomorrow We having surgery!!!!"

Thankfully, the surgery was a success. "What a journey it’s been," wrote Chris, sharing an update the day after. "Surgery went well my dad is thriving kidney is working great!!!! Thank you all for the prayers."

The selfless act of kindness was celebrated by the legendary DJ Premier, who took to his own Instagram page to pay respect to the father and son. "F-A-M-I-L-Y," captions DJ Premier. "Scarface's son @_iamchrisjordan gave his Dad one of his kidneys..The surgery was successful...The true meaning of unconditional LOVE, PRINCIPLES and RESPECT...Salute To Both Of You Kings. Get well Face @brothermob and Chris..."

A feel-good story all around, and one that deserves more attention in the media. Scarface is a rap legend, and we'd like to extend our well-wishes to him and his family during what must be a difficult and emotional time. Check out DJ Premier's message for both Scarface and his son Chris below.