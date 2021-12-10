DJ Premier Continues Payday Records Single Series With 2 Chainz-Assisted "Mortgage Free"

Since DJ Premier re-launched Payday Records back in 2017 with the help of A$AP Ferg and their New York City anthem, "Our Streets," the legendary producer has slowly been releasing singles as part of the storied label's return to prominence. "Our Streets" dropped in 2017, "Wut U Said" with Casanova touched down in 2018 and "Headlines," featuring all three members of Griselda (Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine & Benny the Butcher) hit the streets a year later.

Today (December 10), after a two-year pause, DJ Premier is back with another quintessential Preme record: "Mortgage Free" featuring the one and only, 2 Chainz.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

According to Preme, he and 2 Chainz first linked up on "Flirt" from his and Royce da 5'9"'s PRhyme 2 record, and the rest is history. Premier said he sent the Atlanta legend the beat for "Mortgage Free" and Chainz laid down vocals the very same day. And while it was unclear where the record would ultimately land, it was only right that "Mortgage Free" became the fourth and final track in the Payday Records single series.

"Since 2 Chainz joined Royce and I on PRhyme 2’s 'Flirt,' I returned the love back by sending him a beat while he was in the Bahamas," Preme said. "I sent him the beat and he sent it back to me the same night... Since the end of the year was approaching, I knew that I had one more single left to release on Payday Records. After discussing it with management, I suggested that I put it out. 2 Chainz was down and now we have another banger of Bars and Boom-Bap delivered the way you want it to sound."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Chiming in, 2 Chainz said that it's his duty to give listeners some advice from time to time, and "Mortgage Free" is just that.

"The record is a reflection of my reality and I feel like an artist’s responsibility is to give the listener some game from time to time" he said. "So here’s my free game."

Quotable Lyrics

Heard you was talkin' behind my back so I didn't even speak

Surveillance on the same screen I watch DVDs

When it come to making plays I'm the MVP

This flow sicker than the CDC

Check out "Mortgage Free" by DJ Premier and 2 Chainz below and let us know what you think down in the comments.