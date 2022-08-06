DJ Premier, Benny The Butcher & Black Soprano Family Drop "Times Is Rough"

DJ Premier has a long list of impressive collaborators, and now he's teamed up with the Black Soprano Family in a new hard-hitting track. It's the first single off of the crew's upcoming record Long Live DJ Shay, which is due out September 9. Back in 2020, Benny the Butcher and DJ Drama delivered the first Black Soprano Family, which featured Rick Hyde and Heem.

Hyde and Heem show up on "Times Is Rough" as well. They trade bars with Benny over a swaggering instrumental from Premier, comprising a boom-bap beat and a blaring horn section. The lyrics are front and center, as the rappers discuss their drug-dealing past: "I'm a product of the cocaine 80s, drug war."

DJ Premier isn't the only big name who's appearing on Long Live DJ Shay. The tracklist promises features from Boldy James, Armani Caesar, El Camino, Westside Gunn, and Conway the Machine. Check out the debut single below, and let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

Plug told me, when my records stop selllin', they still got me

Niggas just catchin' on to the numbers I'm checkin' on

Got lucky last summer, bookies wanna know what I'm bettin' on

Set the bar, gifted tar, came through like a wreckin' ball