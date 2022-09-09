DJ Premier Appears On Prodigy's New Single "Walk Out"

It's been over five years since the tragic death of Prodigy. The Mobb Deep rapper died in 2017 following complications with his life-long battle sickle cell anemia. However, his friends, family and peers have kept his name alive throughout the years.

With his first posthumous album, The Hegelian Dialectic: The Book Of Heroine, due out this year, his estate unveiled a brand new song off of the project, "Walk Out" ft. DJ Premier. P reflects on the hustle and grind, as well as how it affects relationships in the song while Preemo provides scratches.

"It’s always an honor to work with the great Prodigy,” said DJ Premier in a statement. “Since 'Peer Pressure' - that I produced - I knew early on that he would be an all-time great. His legacy lives on and happy to be a part of it.”

Check the song out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Might burn like the power line

I make that currency flow

It's 357,000 volts

To shock the life out you

Get back to this money, forget all about you

