DJ Pharris Taps Chance the Rapper, Lil Durk, Moneybagg Yo & More For His Debut Effort

DJ Pharris has finally arrived with his star-studded debut album Coronation. Featuring appearances from beloved emcees like Lil Durk, Chance the Rapper, G Herbo, Chief Keef, Moneybagg Yo, and more, the Kanye West-affiliated producer had a lot to prove on his first project.

Originally due back in March, the effort made its premiere just in time for summer. The legendary Chicago producer began Coronation's rollout back in February of this with the Wiz Khalifa, Chance the Rapper, and Rockie Fresh-assisted cut "Everything New." He then followed up with "Knowledge" featuring G Herbo and "JUUG" with Chief Keef and Jeremih. On Friday (May 28), he finally shared the full effort with listeners.

Entirely executively produced by Pharris, each track of the album is curated with the respective feature artist in mind and executed perfectly. Audiences will be sure to take a particular liking to "Wassup" starring Moneybagg Yo and Bowl King as the warm summer weather approaches.

Coronation

Tracklist

1. Everything New feat. DJ Pharris, Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Rockie Fresh

2. Get Down feat. DJ Pharris, Lil Durk, Lil Zay Osama

3. Feels feat. DJ Pharris, Calboy, TheHxliday

4. Knowledge feat. G Herbo, CEO Trayle

5. Oooh feat. Heavy Steppers

6. No Tellin feat. Valee

7. Cai in The Hat feat. Tes X

8. Wassup feat. Moneybagg Yo, Bowl King

9. Jimbo feat. CVINCHI

10. Uppy feat. El Hitta

11. Rich Ghetto B*tch feat. VIC MENSA, SG Batman

12. Controversy feat. Ty Money

13. JUUG feat. Jeremih, Chief Keef

14. Paranoia feat. Byrus West