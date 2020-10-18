21 Savage and Metro Boomin's highly anticipated follow-up to 2016's Savage Mode was a bonafide blockbuster hit and an immediate contender for album of the year upon release.

The album debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200, with every song on the album (minus the intro and interlude skit) charting on the Billboard Hot 100. On top of things, Savage just received an apropos 21 new RIAA certifications with older songs in his catalog reaching gold and platinum status ("X" from the first Savage Mode is now 3x platinum whereas "Ric Flair Drip" has reached 6x status).

Why stop the momentum when you keep winning?

This morning, Three 6 Mafia's DJ Paul previewed a new version of Savage Mode II set to drop at midnight that features the legendary Houston DJ and OVO Sound affiliate OG Ron C coming through with a "ChopNotSlop" rendition of Metro & Savage's album.

OG Ron C is a veteran in the Houston scene that has previously released chopped and screwed versions of J. Cole's KOD, Jay-Z's 4:44, and The Weeknd's Echoes of Silence, not to mention scores of other songs and albums from hip hop's finest.

Get your double cups and swishers ready when the ChopNotSlop edition of Savage Mode II drops on all streaming services at midnight.