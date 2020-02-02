mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Paul Releases Remastered Version Of 1994's "Sweet Robbery, Pt. 1"

Lynn S.
February 02, 2020 16:08
198 Views
01
0
DJ PaulDJ Paul
DJ Paul

Sweet Robbery, Pt. 1
DJ Paul

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
25% (1)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
1 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

DJ Paul is throwing it all the way back to the 90s.


DJ Paul has been around for a minute, and the Three 6 Mafia member is making sure we all pay ur respects to the OG. On Friday, Paul released a remastered version of his 1994 song, "Sweet Robbery," accompanied by some suspenseful visuals. The 25-year-old track famously chronicles Paul and fellow Triple 6 members, Crunchy, Koopsta, and Lord Infamous, as they partake in a vicious drug deal robbery. Within the story world of the song, Paul is confronted with especially disturbing and challenging decisions, such as whether or not to shoot a baby during the raid. The internal battle takes the well-known form of a devil on one shoulder and an angel on the other. Eventually, a newscaster reports that Crunchy is killed by police in the song's narrative, and that DJ Paul is "still at large." The visuals, which were released by Worldstar Hip Hop as the official music video, take on the song's dark theme and bring the lyrical narrative to life.

At the end of 2019, Juicy J teased an upcoming reunion tour for Three 6 Mafia.

 

Quotable Lyrics

One angel popped up and said, "You know you're wrong"
But one demon came along and said, "Shoot that tone!"
But yo the devil got the advantage cause I'm full of the weed
He said stang on them b*tches like a bumblebee
I shot holes in the closet, everybody grabbed their ears
But yo I rather like keep it quiet so I slapped on the silencer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yUPWoiCrnr0
DJ Paul remastered Three Six Mafia stream
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS DJ Paul Releases Remastered Version Of 1994's "Sweet Robbery, Pt. 1"
01
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject