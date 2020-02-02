DJ Paul Releases Remastered Version Of 1994's "Sweet Robbery, Pt. 1"

DJ Paul has been around for a minute, and the Three 6 Mafia member is making sure we all pay ur respects to the OG. On Friday, Paul released a remastered version of his 1994 song, "Sweet Robbery," accompanied by some suspenseful visuals. The 25-year-old track famously chronicles Paul and fellow Triple 6 members, Crunchy, Koopsta, and Lord Infamous, as they partake in a vicious drug deal robbery. Within the story world of the song, Paul is confronted with especially disturbing and challenging decisions, such as whether or not to shoot a baby during the raid. The internal battle takes the well-known form of a devil on one shoulder and an angel on the other. Eventually, a newscaster reports that Crunchy is killed by police in the song's narrative, and that DJ Paul is "still at large." The visuals, which were released by Worldstar Hip Hop as the official music video, take on the song's dark theme and bring the lyrical narrative to life.

At the end of 2019, Juicy J teased an upcoming reunion tour for Three 6 Mafia.

Quotable Lyrics

One angel popped up and said, "You know you're wrong"

But one demon came along and said, "Shoot that tone!"

But yo the devil got the advantage cause I'm full of the weed

He said stang on them b*tches like a bumblebee

I shot holes in the closet, everybody grabbed their ears

But yo I rather like keep it quiet so I slapped on the silencer