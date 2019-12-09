mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Paul Grabs Yelawolf, Seed Of 6ix & DJ Ease For "I'm So Juiced Up"

Aron A.
December 09, 2019 17:00
I'm So Juiced Up
DJ Paul Feat. Yelawolf, Seed Of 6ix & DJ Ease

DJ Paul is back with some heat.


Whether or not we ever see a Three 6 Mafia reunion remains to be a mystery but in the meantime, the members are still dishing out a ton of solo music. DJ Paul has continued to flood the streets with new music while contributing as a producer for some of the biggest artists in the name. This weekend, he came through with a brand new single titled, "I'm So Juiced Up." DJ Paul calls on Yelawolf, Seed Of 6ix, and DJ Ease for some assistance on the track. With a heavy instrumental that's bound to electrify the clubs and the streets alike, he brings along Seed Of 6ix and Yelawolf on the track to deliver that muddy Southern sound. 

Check out DJ Paul's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics
Brown bottle my true vice
Drunk drive on my way home
Dodgin' the police preyin' eyes
Let the sunshine on my blue chrome

DJ Paul
