DJ Paul Gets Spooky On "Who You Foolin?"

DJ Paul is a man of many talents. The Academy Award-award winning producer and rapper has maintained a firm grip on the game, even if he's not releasing albums every other month. His production style has left an imprint on the rap game and it feels like every so often, a massive record pops out with a Three 6 sample in it.

The spooky sounds of the Memphis group have influenced the game but no one does it better than DJ Paul. The rapper/producer emerged on Friday with his new single, "Who You Foolin" -- a horrorcore banger accompanied by an equally haunting music video.

Check out the latest offering from the Three 6 Mafia legend below and let us know what you think in the comment section.

Quotable Lyrics

You n***as can't miss me 'cause I'm too thorough

I talk with an attitude 'cause I'm from the ghetto

It take like 10 blunts just to get me mellow

