It's a sad day in the McFarlane household. On Tuesday afternoon, legal documents obtained by TMZ revealed that DJ Mustard filed for divorce from his wife, Chanel Theirry, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

Earlier in the day, the mother of three shared an upload to her Instagram feed that saw her still wearing her wedding ring, but in the hours since the news has begun making rounds online, she's officially spoken out on the situation, confirming the couple's split.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"Thank you for the kind words, thoughts, and prayers," she wrote on her Story. "Anyone that followed me or knows me personally knows my family means the world to me. I've [dedicated] 12 loyal years and it is more [than] heartbreaking to see things end."

While they've known one another since they were teenagers, and spent some time developing a friendship before they became romantically involved, Mustard didn't propose until 2018, and they wed in 2020. From the sounds of a post that Thierry made at the time of their engagement, she was hoping to tie the knot much sooner.

"Finally after three years we decided to take a step out on fate, and date. When I got pregnant with Kiy I was so scared, you told me 'I got you, I got us.' I dropped out of college, moved out my moms, stayed in YG’s garage for a while (yup, that’s what love will do), then to your moms, until we got enough money to get our apt," she recalled.

@chaneldijon/Instagram Story

"No matter how much I pressured you 'I don’t need a ring, let’s go to the court house' you never folded. Constantly reminding me that 'That’s not what we doing. When I do it, I want to do it on my own cause that’s what you deserve.'"

Mustard has yet to address the filing on his own page, although he has been posting content from his recent workouts. Check back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite famous couples.