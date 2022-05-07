It came as a surprise when it was shared that DJ Mustard and his wife Chanel have decided to end their marriage. The couple has been together for 12 years, married for one, and seemed like they were a solid force in the industry, but like many others, some romances do not last. It has been an understandably sensitive time for Mustard, Chanel, and their family, but rumors have quickly taken over.

Today (May 6), Mustard came forward to deny allegations of infidelity and to defend his wife against the gossip that is being spread on the internet.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"It's one thing to have my family business on the internet and of course I initially didn't respond cause I don't owe the public no explanation," Mustard wrote. "But I do owe my family to clear these false narrative that [Chanel] cheated that's out and that never happened ! Also the I fake dealt with my stylist come on now we all know that's a joke i'd never touch that girl ever."

"At this time man we just trying to deal with our family matters privately we've shared 12 years together so I'm sure y'all can respect this ain't a easy issue we just ask for privacy im human with kids old enough to read if y'all can't respect us at least respect that."

Earlier this week, Chanel shared a message of her own. "Thank you for the kind words, thoughts, and prayers," she wrote on her Story. "Anyone that followed me or knows me personally knows my family means the world to me. I've [dedicated] 12 loyal years and it is more [than] heartbreaking to see things end."











