COVID-19 is beginning to feel like something the American people are going to have to deal with forever. The better half of the country has effectively been in quarantine since March, yet the deadly virus has continues to ravage through American cities, with thousands of new coronavirus cases being announced every day. DJ Mustard recently confirmed he has contracted the novel coronavirus on social media.

The multi-platinum selling producer shared his diagnosis with fans via Instagram stories. He simply wrote in black text on a black screen, "Tested positive for covid send a prayer up for ya boy..."

DJ Mustard joins the list of celebrities who have made their diagnosis with the virus public this year. Jeremih recently confessed to not wanting to receive the COVID-19 vaccination after his dangerous battle with the deadly disease that landed him in the ER. Ashanti recently had to cancel an upcoming appearance on Verzuz with Keyshia Cole after she tested positive for the virus as well, updating fans on her condition in a recent post on the gram.



Aaron J. Thornton/BET/Getty Images

While these celebrities are proving first hand the virus is very real, a select few are still not buying into the alleged "hoax" of a pandemic. Lil Pump made headlines this week for refusing to wear a mask at the airport twice, while NLE Choppa recently expressed his distrust for the virus' vaccine.

Our prayers go out to Mustard and his family at this time.