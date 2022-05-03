DJ Mustard and his longtime boo Chanel Thierry are calling it quits. As TMZ reports, the 31-year-old producer filed just a year and a half after the couple exchanged vows.

Legal documents obtained by the publication reveal that "irreconcilable differences" are the reason for their separation, also citing the date of their union's end as Monday, May 2nd.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Mustard, born Dijon McFarlane, shares three children with Thierry, ranging in age from two to 10 years old. At this time, he's requested joint legal and physical custody with his ex.

While they've been together for some time now, they were only married in October of 2020 – Mustard proposed back in 2018, surrounded by close friends like Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods.

"I knew when I met you at 16, it was something about you about us, I didn’t want to mess up," Thierry wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing her love story with the world.

"You stayed my friend even tho we both wanted to be more... We was scared. I didn’t want things to go left. We remained really good friends as we watch each other go through failed relationships. Finally after three years we decided to take a step out on fate, and date," she recalled.

In his filing, Mustard mentioned the prenup that he and Thierry signed. The mother of three is the founder of a pyjama and loungewear company called Sleepova, and also creates content on YouTube.





Her most recent Instagram upload arrived earlier today, and still shows her rocking her wedding ring – check it out above.

