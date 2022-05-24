mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

DJ Muggs Taps Method Man & Slick Rick For "Metropolis" Ahead Of New Album

Cole Blake
May 24, 2022 14:16
DJ Muggs teamed up with Method Man and Slick Rick for the first single off of his upcoming album, "Soul Assassins 3."


DJ Muggs partnered with Method Man and Slick Rick for his new track, "Metropolis," serving as the first single for his upcoming album, Soul Assassins 3. This will be the first entry in the Soul Assassins series in over 20 years.

Method Man kicks things off on the track before Rick jumps in with a verse of his own.

"This shit is live now world wide on your muthafucken PHONES an Computers - featuring my homies Method Man an The Grand Wizard Slick Rick," Muggs said, announcing the song on Instagram.

He added: "This the fist single from the new Soul Assassins 3 Album can’t wait for yall to here this album God Dam Fuck a streaming service Steal This Record By all means nessary ~SA~~- Now jump in the wip an bump this shit." 

The Soul Assassins, Chapter I was released in March 1997, with Soul Assassins II arriving in October 2000. For the two projects, Muggs worked with Dr. Dre, Goodie Mob, RZA, GZA, Mobb Deep, KRS-One, Kool G Rap, Xzibit, Kurupt, and many more. He's yet to reveal the full tracklist for the third entry in the series.

Check out “Metropolis" below.

